You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Fund Awards Grants Totaling $100,000

Falmouth Fund Awards Grants Totaling $100,000

March 15, 2020

FALMOUTH-A total of $100,000 have been given to 31 nonprofit organizations from The Falmouth Fund, a part of The Cape Cod Foundation.

The grants were recently presented at a reception held at the Falmouth Museums on the Green.

The funding will progress The Falmouth Fund’s mission of aiding programs that support the Falmouth community through education, health, culture, and more. Almost $700,000 have been awarded to nonprofits across the area by The Falmouth Fund since 2010.

For more information, visit The Falmouth Fund’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 