Falmouth Fund Receives $125K Grant

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation has received a $125,000 grant from the Willett Foundation Fund.

The Falmouth Fund will use $25,000 from the award to directly support local non-profits through the organization’s 2020 grant award cycle.

The remaining $100,000 will support the fund’s Matching Gift Challenge, which helps to build a permanent endowment to help residents in town today and into the future.

“With generous support from donors, I am thrilled to announce that we have already raised over $75,000 toward the $100,000 goal,” said Falmouth Fund Chairman Sharon Nunes.

Nunes said the organization is grateful for the long-standing support of the Willett Foundation Fund and its shared commitment to address pressing needs and create opportunities within the Falmouth community.

“The Willett Foundation Fund and The Falmouth Fund have a shared commitment to Falmouth that is truly inspiring,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation.

“We are pleased to partner with them to support important and impactful projects in education, health and human services, arts and culture, and the environment across the Falmouth community.”

In March, The Falmouth Fund will award $100,000 in grants to non-profits serving the town.

For more information about The Falmouth Fund or to make a donation, visit www.falmouthfund.org or contact Sharon Nunes at 914-474-9793 or Kristin O’Malley at 508-790-3040.

The Willett Foundation Fund is also part of the Cape Cod Foundation.