Falmouth Health Agent Urges Public To Continue Social Distancing

July 12, 2020

FALMOUTH – As case counts in other areas of the country rise, Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann is reminding the public to continue to socially distance and wear face masks while in public.

“Social distancing is going to be with us for a while, it seems to be very effective, the masks as well as social distancing,” said McGann

Massachusetts is currently in Phase 3 of their reopening plan.

“The state metrics continue on a good trajectory, and Falmouth and Cape cases are low,” said McGann.

McGann also said the Falmouth Health Department gets anywhere from 20-50 complaints about individuals not following social distancing guidelines.

McGann also advised that masks should be worn even at a crowded beach.

