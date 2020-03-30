Falmouth Health Department Announces 24 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in the Town

FALMOUTH – There are now 24 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Town of Falmouth, according to the town’s Health Department.

The Massachusetts Department of Health, Visiting Nurses Association and the Falmouth Health Department announced that they are ensuring that proper isolation and quarantine protocols, including contact notifications are being followed.

Town officials said that their COVID-19 team, which is comprised of the Town Manager, Police, Fire, School Dept and Board of Health will continue to meet and take action as necessary.

They’re reminding residents to commit to social distancing and practice good hygiene, like hand washing, in order to help combat the virus.