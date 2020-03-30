You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Health Department Announces 24 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in the Town

Falmouth Health Department Announces 24 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in the Town

March 30, 2020

FALMOUTH – There are now 24 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Town of Falmouth, according to the town’s Health Department.

The Massachusetts Department of Health, Visiting Nurses Association and the Falmouth Health Department announced that they are ensuring that proper isolation and quarantine protocols, including contact notifications are being followed.

Town officials said that their COVID-19 team, which is comprised of the Town Manager, Police, Fire, School Dept and Board of Health will continue to meet and take action as necessary.

They’re reminding residents to commit to social distancing and practice good hygiene, like hand washing, in order to help combat the virus.

Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


