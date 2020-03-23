You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Health Dept Confirms 4 COVID-19 Cases in the Town

Falmouth Health Dept Confirms 4 COVID-19 Cases in the Town

March 23, 2020

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Health Department has confirmed that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 in the community.

“As COVID-19 testing rates increase, the number of positives will continue to increase,” according to a statement.

“We must assume that there is community spread occurring and will continue to occur as the test positive cases do not include the asymptomatic or mildly ill individuals.”

Residents are asked to practice good personal hygiene, like handwashing and commit to social distancing.

The Town of Falmouth’s COVID-19 team is comprised of the Town Manager, Police, Fire, School Department, Board of Health and others, and will continue to meet and take action as necessary.

“We will continue to update the community as this situation continues to evolve,” said the statement.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 