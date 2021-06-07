High Percentage of Falmouth Residents Already Vaccinated

(FALMOUH) – Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann recently provided an update for how the town of Falmouth and Barnstable County are doing in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations and cases.

Seventy-two percent of Barnstable County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79% of eligible residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 69% of eligible residents in Barnstable County have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The town of Falmouth has similar vaccination rates with 80% of eligible residents having received their first dose and 69% of residents have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

McGann says that the high vaccination rate of the county is a major factor for why Falmouth’s confirmed cases have dropped so quickly.

“You can see that it’s been a sharp decline for many weeks, that’s the benefit of getting vaccinated and having a high vaccination rate,” said McGann.

In Falmouth, the age group with the lowest vaccination rate is the 20-29 age range.

“It seems to be consistent among many towns that 20–29-year old’s is the lowest vaccination rate,” said McGann.

The state’s Covid-19 risk map currently features no towns in the red risk group and the majority of Massachusetts is in the grey risk category which has the lowest testing positivity rate.

Falmouth remains in the green risk category which has the second lowest testing positivity rate. However, McGann said he believes there is reasoning for that.

“One of the reasons we remain green is our testing has gone down, we aren’t basing it on 3,000 tests in a two week period like we use to, we are at about 1,100 tests, so a few cases can push the positivity rate a little bit higher,” said McGann

McGann added he believes the town of Falmouth is trending towards grey.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center