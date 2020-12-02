Falmouth Historical Society Announces Heritage Award Recipients

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Historical Society has selected “Five Women of Achievement” to receive its annual Heritage Award for 2020: Penelope Duby, Margarete Gifford, Barbara Kannellopoulos, Dr.Sharon Nunes, Dr. Pamela Rothstein.

“Each of these women has made a tremendous and positive impact in the Falmouth Community,” said Executive Director of the Museums on The Green Mark Schmidt.

The award was first presented in 2000 to commemorate the society’s 100th anniversary. The award was created to honor individuals who provided outstanding leadership in the community and inspired others.