FALMOUTH – Applications for a lottery providing the chance to buy an affordable home in Falmouth close on Wednesday, March 8.

The Falmouth Housing Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide accessible home ownership opportunities, is offering a deed-restricted home along Pheasant Lane spanning nearly 2,000 square feet. It’s priced at $232,500.

More information can be found by clicking here. Applications are due by 5 p.m.