Falmouth Native Earns Command Post Of Atlantic Naval Air Force Wing

FALMOUTH – At a recent ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) welcomed Falmouth native, Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo, as its 35 Commander of the naval aviation wing of the Atlantic.

Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of US Fleet Forces Command served as presiding officer over the ceremony in which Rear Admiral John Meier, who plans to retire after 37 years, relinquished command to the incoming Verissimo.

Verissimo brings recent experience as the Director of the US Fleet Forces Command, Maritime Operations to his new position, where he will lead AIRLANT’s seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, and over 50,000 officers and civilian and military personnel as they protect US interests in the Atlantic.

“To all of you, I will do my best so that naval aviation leads us into the future with clarity and innovation,” said Verissimo as he spoke before a crowd of friends and family.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter