You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs

Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs

June 19, 2020

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Recreation Department has announced that a number of summer programs, such as the Summer Adventure and Teen Extreme programs, will not be offered in 2020.

State and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were reviewed by the department. Recreation Director Joe Olenick said in a Facebook post that these restrictions would not make the programs enjoyable for local children.

Olenick explained that summer programs will be ready to go in 2021.

Until then, the town plans on offering smaller clinics for sports such as soccer, basketball, and volleyball over the upcoming weeks.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 