Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Recreation Department has announced that a number of summer programs, such as the Summer Adventure and Teen Extreme programs, will not be offered in 2020.

State and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were reviewed by the department. Recreation Director Joe Olenick said in a Facebook post that these restrictions would not make the programs enjoyable for local children.

Olenick explained that summer programs will be ready to go in 2021.

Until then, the town plans on offering smaller clinics for sports such as soccer, basketball, and volleyball over the upcoming weeks.