Falmouth Offers Bonus Program to Draw More Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is offering a hiring incentive to draw more applicants for open lifeguard positions as it takes steps to address a possible staffing shortage this summer.

Beach Committee Vice-Chair Barbara Schneider gave an update at a recent Falmouth Select Board meeting and said the town needs 58 lifeguards for its beaches to be fully guarded.

With 29 returning staff members and nearly 30 applications being considered as of last week, Schneider is expecting that the town may still be short between 12 to 15 guards since not all candidates will end up as staff.

Schneider said the town is offering bonuses that lifeguards will be able to earn throughout the summer to get more people to apply.

“There are three different $500 bonuses for somebody to earn, in addition to their salary. We’re hoping that draws interest,” Schneider said.

Schneider added there are still opportunities for job training for those interested but not certified.

“We’re having training if you’re not a certified lifeguard you can get trained right after school is out that first week and be in a guard chair before the 4th of July,” Schneider said.

Schneider added there may be some part-time work available for lifeguards who have previously worked for the town but who cannot commit to a full-time position this year.

According to a statement read by Select Board Chair Douglas Brown from the Town Council, Falmouth would not be excessively held liable if it were to have an ability to provide a lifeguard at certain beaches.

Head to the town of Falmouth website to learn more about the open positions.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter