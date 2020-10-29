Falmouth Officials Urge Safe Practices this Halloween

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth has announced a list of “Do’s” and “Don’ts” on how to have a safe Halloween during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The list is consistent with the guidelines of Governor Charlie Baker and the Commonwealth Department of Public Health.

The town asks that residents enjoy Halloween outside and avoid parties, place candy on a platter instead of a bowl, place treats outside as a “grab and go” for trick-or-treaters and maintain distance.

The town also advises residents to wear masks and carry hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol for use between trick-or-treat visits, as well as wash their hands before eating candy.

Residents are urged to avoid crowded costume parties held indoors, or any gatherings that exceed indoor or outdoor gathering limits.

Haunted house events, hay rides with people not in the same household, and bobbing for apples are other activities the town is advising residents to avoid.

Town Manager Julian Suso also said that time spent tick-or-treating should be constrained.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the town strongly encourages all those who would participate in the traditional trick-or-treat activities to do so between the hours of 6 and 8 pm on Saturday,” said Suso.

Those who feel unwell, tested positive for or have been exposed to COVID-19, or traveled to a state not classified as lower-risk within the last 14 days are asked to stay home and refrain from any Halloween activities, said the town.

Decorating yards for others to enjoy from their car or on a socially distanced walk, holding virtual costume contests or pumpkin carving events, Halloween movie nights and scavenger hunts with members of the same household were offered as alternative activities by Falmouth officials.

“We tell residents to please enjoy the holiday, but take all necessary precautions to safeguard young people, including yourselves and all members of your families,” said Suso.