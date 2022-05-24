Falmouth Police searching for missing woman

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing woman. Christina Dimaggio went missing on Monday at approximately 11:00 AM. She was last seen leaving a Gifford Street residence on foot wearing sweat pants and a t-shirt or sweat shirt. Christina is described as a white female, 4’11 inches tall and weighing 100 lbs. She has dark brown curly hair and hazel/green eyes. Please contact the Falmouth Police Department if you have information on Christina’s whereabouts. 774-255-4527.