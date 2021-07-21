Falmouth Pond Tests Show Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria

FALMOUTH – Four Falmouth bodies of water have been labeled as dangerous for residents due to high and moderate levels of cyanobacteria.

Tests for Cedar Lake and Ashumet Pond have both come back with high levels of cyanobacteria, and Crooked Pond and Johns Pond have both shown moderate levels of cyanobacteria.

Low levels of cyanobacteria were reported in Deep Pond, however suspicious materials along the shoreline caused concern for officials.

All contact with the water at Cedar Lake, Ashumet Pond, Crooked Pond, and Johns Pond should be avoided, even while boating.

Contact with any cyanobacteria can cause ill health effects, ranging from mild symptoms such as headaches to severe symptoms like liver and kidney failure, and even death.

Children and pets are at increased risk to develop dangerous symptoms from contact with the bacteria.

Many bodies of water in Falmouth are tested regularly for cyanobacteria, especially those that have shown increased levels of the dangerous substance.

Testing is handled and monitored by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Falmouth Water Stewards.