Falmouth Residents Express Concerns About Asbestos Pipe Action

FALMOUTH – Residents in Falmouth continue to express concerns over the water department’s improper storage of asbestos cement pipes even as officials updated progress in addressing the issue.

Earlier this fall, Water Superintendent Stephen Rafferty took responsibility for violating state requirements for safely handling and storing asbestos cement pipe.

Employees were following state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines on cutting and removing the pipe, but not on the storage and disposal of the material.

The DEP has a guidance document in regards to asbestos pipe which was originally developed in 2015. That document was updated and reissued in July.

Thirty-eight percent of the town’s water piping is asbestos cement pipe, which was installed in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Many of the town’s water main breaks are associated with a failure of a rubber gasket in the asbestos cement pipes collar-style joint gasket system.

Short segments of pipe and pipe collars removed during repairs have been stockpiled within fenced in locked cage located off Pumping Station Road.

The fenced cage is sited outside of Long Ponds watershed.

Some, but not all, of the pipe has been placed within a plastic wrapper.

The DEP investigated the storage site in October after receiving complaints.

Water Superintendent Stephen Rafferty told selectmen on December 9 that all pipes will be cleaned up and properly stored by February, and operating procedures will be in place with all employees trained.

Rafferty added that officials will go through proper procedures with staff a few times per year, and make sure there is enough materials on hand for proper packaging, wrapping and packing of the cut pipes.

Water officials have secured the help from a firm who visited the site and prepared a cleanup plan which was sent to the DEP in late November.

Plans call for cleaning up the site between Christmas and the middle of January, a process that should take between two and four days.

The department also purchased a 20-foot shipping container, which will be lined with polyethylene. The pipe will be stored in the container moving forward. A contract will be worked out to have the pipe moved out within 30 days.

Resident Michael Heylin expressed concerns over a lack of water testing for asbestos over the last six weeks.

“Mr. Rafferty said he would test the water and now he is saying that it might cost thousands of dollars,” Heylin said.

“But the amount of contamination that could be going into our water, I would assume that if that was my responsibility I would have had it tested by now.”

Heylin said the health and safety of children and residents in the town is important.

“From the reaction of this board and the town management it doesn’t seem that important that this could be a serious issue and you all are like ‘in the future we are going to take care of this,’ but we don’t know what our kids are drinking tonight,” Heylin said.

Heylin said a few thousand dollars is better than millions of dollars in lawsuits if there is a problem.

He also questioned why water department employees are not required to wear Tyvek body suits for protection when handling the asbestos pipe.

Rafferty said the suits are not required, according to an OSHA class, due to the length of time it takes to cut and remove the cement pipes. Rafferty added that employees have been using respirators during his full tenure.

Selectmen Chair Megan English-Braga said nobody on the board is saying the issue will be fixed in the future.

“You are standing here making very broad statements about the law, and about health hazards and water contamination,” English-Braga said.

English-Braga said that Heylin was questioning officials knowledge of water flow and watersheds, when he himself lacks expertise in the areas he is speaking about.

“You are making very broad statements about asbestos work and if you go through and read all of the regulations there are different categories for people who do different work with asbestos and different types of asbestos,” she said.

English-Braga said Heylin’s concerns brought forward are appreciated by the board, but that he is taking it to a level to spread fear without facts to support his position.

“Mr. Rafferty went through all of the things that have been done in the last few weeks – very significant steps that have been taken, training that is going to be engaged in and ongoing,” she said. “Those are not small things.”

English-Braga said people board members live in the town and have children.

“If we thought that there was a serious concern about the water being contaminated everybody on this board who lives in this town would immediately have taken that seriously,” she said.

Heylin said he has spoken to OSHA, the Department of Labor Standards and the DEP after the last meeting where the issue was discussed.

“All three groups have told me that according to different guidelines, both state and federal, that all workers should have full body suits, that all workers need to have ventilated masks,” he said.

“I would hope that all five of the board of selectmen have spoken to DEP, DLS and OSHA individually.”

English-Braga said the board has done its homework and read regulations.

Heylin said maybe the board member should speak with the environmental and labor agencies before pointing the finger.

“Do your homework because you are sitting up here and the person that you believe, who has a scientific background, mishandled this stuff for four years,” Heylin said.

Heylin said Rafferty did not follow OSHA guidelines, according to people he has talked with.

“Just because you all say it is okay and that he is going to handle it, that does not help our children and our community,” he said.

Rafferty said asbestos in the air is much more dangerous than asbestos in water. EPA guidelines have a limit of seven million particles of asbestos per liter of water. That number is only 10 particles per liter for airborne asbestos.

Rafferty said groundwater in the area where the pipe was stored flows towards Buzzards Bay and not towards the Long Pond watershed.