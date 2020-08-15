Falmouth Road Race At-Home Edition Kicks Off

FALMOUTH – The New Balance Falmouth Road Race At-Home Edition is kicking off with almost 10,000 participants.

According to race officials, 9,482 people had registered from 45 states plus the District of Columbia and 8 other countries — England, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Australia, and Spain.

This year, participants will be asked to run a virtual race around their home neighborhoods or other parts of their communities.

Once they have completed their 7-mile runs or walks, done over a single session or multiple days, participants will upload their times and receive a digital finisher’s certificate.

According to road race officials, Stop & Shop will donate $7 per finisher to the Falmouth Service Center and Cape Kid Meals up to $10,000 in total.

The event runs from August 15 to 19, during which participants can complete their own run at their own pace.

More details on registration can be found at the Falmouth Road Race website.