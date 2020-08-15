You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Road Race At-Home Edition Kicks Off

Falmouth Road Race At-Home Edition Kicks Off

August 15, 2020

FALMOUTH – The New Balance Falmouth Road Race At-Home Edition is kicking off with almost 10,000 participants.

According to race officials, 9,482 people had registered from 45 states plus the District of Columbia and 8 other countries — England, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Australia, and Spain.

This year, participants will be asked to run a virtual race around their home neighborhoods or other parts of their communities.

Once they have completed their 7-mile runs or walks, done over a single session or multiple days, participants will upload their times and receive a digital finisher’s certificate.

According to road race officials, Stop & Shop will donate $7 per finisher to the Falmouth Service Center and Cape Kid Meals up to $10,000 in total.

The event runs from August 15 to 19, during which participants can complete their own run at their own pace.

More details on registration can be found at the Falmouth Road Race website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 