Falmouth Selectmen Adopt Budget for Fiscal Year 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth selectmen have adopted a proposed budget of just over $140 million for fiscal year 2021.

The 2021 budget shows an increase of about 2.7% from the fiscal year 2020 budget of approximately $136 million.

“The property taxes are your major source of revenue to support the budget, at 74 percent,” said Director of Finance Jennifer Mullen at a recent meeting where she outlined the plan.

The fiscal budget notably includes an increase in the senior services budget to account for a new full-time receptionist, along with a part-time laborer, part-time food services worker, and cleaning services at the new senior center.

Over $1.2 million dollars have been added to the school department’s operating budget, an increase of about 2.5%.

Specifically, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School will be receiving around $320,000 in additional funding from Falmouth, which is a 10% increase.

Funds for additional first responders, including two additional firefighters and two additional police officers, were added in the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The four new positions are not replacements, and the effective start date for these jobs is New Year’s Day.

Seasonal employees will also be receiving an updated wage schedule via the budget, and municipal union members will see an adjusted wage schedule.

The Falmouth Public Library will also expand its operating hours.

The town’s health insurance line item will not be going up with the new fiscal year budget.

“The budget is 250 pages and it gives you a lot of detail on how we’ve arrived at these projections and some history, and it really explains what each revenue source is,” Mullen said.

The budget has been transferred to the finance committee for review.

The entirety of the fiscal year 2021 budget will be made available on www.falmouthmass.us.