Falmouth Setting Up Free COVID-19 Testing For Beach Staff

FALMOUTH – Free coronavirus testing will be made available at Falmouth Hospital for lifeguards in the town as well as all other Falmouth Beach Department staff members.

This comes after the town was made aware of at least one positive COVID-19 case among lifeguards over the weekend.

Other results are pending, as Falmouth officials await for them to be entered into the state’s coronavirus reporting system.

Cape Cod Healthcare, the Falmouth Board of Health and Fire Department, and the Barnstable County Health Department are collaborating with Falmouth Hospital to establish the testing process.

Voluntary testing for lifeguards and other beach staff members is slated to begin Tuesday, and results should be made available 48 hours after tests.

Because of this, some beaches within the town will operate with reduced staffing for a temporary period. Those details will be made available as soon as possible.

For more information, visit the Falmouth Beach Department’s website by clicking here.