Falmouth Solid Waste Committee Makes Recommendations To Town

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Solid Waste Advisory Committee met earlier last month to discuss the Town’s effort to improve how solid waste is disposed.

Falmouth’s board of selectmen received a list of nine recommendations from the committee that would hope to improve the solid waste efforts in the town.

The recommendations are as followed:

To move forward with the MA DEP Recycling IQ Kit for implantation in spring 2020.

To Move forward with a drafting of a recycling bylaw already approved of by the BOS with possible readiness for the 2020 Spring Town Meeting.

To Move forward in cooperation with the Falmouth School Department to develop a system wide program for “Doing Trash Right” in the schools.

To improve the Town’s communication with its residents and visitors on trash and recycling through direct mailings, display ads in the print media, FCTV and updated information on the town’s website.

To encourage more Town personnel to attend MA DEP workshops on zero waste.

To prepare for the 2022 contract for Municipal Solid Waste Pick-up.

To review the original and subsequent Waste Management Facility plans for their applicability in updating the facility; address current issues and make necessary improvements.

To add to the packet of information on waste and recycling, given to individuals and organizations when securing permission to use public spaces for events.

To appoint a Solid Waste Manager as voted by Town meeting.

All of the recommendations were supported by the board except the recommendation involving Falmouth schools as it does not fall in the board’s jurisdiction. However, the school has already made efforts to improve their solid waste output.

“it’s not in our jurisdiction, I won’t speak for the school department, but with the stuff they’ve been doing with water bottles, I mean they have been making a lot of strides”, said Selectmen Chair Megan English-Braga.

Regarding the recommendation of updating the waste management facility, the board noted that although ultimately the office would need to be replaced it is currently not a high priority.

The advisory committee Chairwoman Linda Davis praised the efforts of the committee and the optimistic outlook of the future in terms of solid waste in Falmouth.

“I have to say the people on this committee have all stepped forward, to take apart of the whole waste issue, and we are very optimistic now, which we might not of been six months ago”, said Davis.