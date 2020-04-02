Falmouth Temporarily Closes Beach Parking Lots

FALMOUTH – As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Town of Falmouth reached 57 on Wednesday, town officials made the decision to temporarily close municipal beach parking lots.

In a statement, Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso said that the parking lots have become gathering places for people who are not practicing the necessary social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“As warmer weather arrives, this unfortunate trend is likely to accelerate with potential disastrous results,” said Suso.

Suso stressed that the move is not a closure of the town’s public beaches and that those who want to walk to the beaches and maintain social distancing, will still be able to do so.

Any occasions of illegal parking will be enforced by the police department.

The decision comes as the town is continuing to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are attributing the rise in numbers to multiple people living in the same household as those who have contracted the virus.

Suso said that the town is continuing to monitor parks, marina, bikeway and related public locations as well.

“All are reminded of the serious importance of respecting and maintaining responsible social distancing at all times and avoiding any gatherings of ten persons or more,” said Suso.

“Should further local actions need to be taken, we are prepared to do so.”

The Falmouth Health Department is reminding residents to commit to social distancing and practice good personal hygiene, like regular handwashing, in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.