You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

July 13, 2022

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents.

The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town.

A grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that aims to boost municipal recycling infrastructure, is paying for upwards of 21,000 new carts.

The town is advising that the carts will be delivered from the third week of July through the middle of August.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 