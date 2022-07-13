Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents.

The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town.

A grant from The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization that aims to boost municipal recycling infrastructure, is paying for upwards of 21,000 new carts.

The town is advising that the carts will be delivered from the third week of July through the middle of August.