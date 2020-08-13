Falmouth Town Hall Closed After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

FALMOUTH – Falmouth town officials have closed Town Hall and Human Services Office today after they said that someone who may have the coronavirus was at both locations recently.

Although there has been no positive test result confirmed, the town is moving ahead with a deep cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of the sites, including individual offices.

Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso said that no other town offices are involved and he and Health Agent Scott McGann are carefully monitoring the situation.