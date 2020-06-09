Falmouth Urgent Care Facility Reopened

FAMLOUTH – The Falmouth Urgent Care facility has been reopened by Cape Cod Healthcare.

Due to a surge in cases during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility had been temporarily closed.

As the site begins to aid residents, protocols will be in place to ensure safety. Those who do not bring their own masks will be given them upon entry, and a temperature check will also be conducted.

Telehealth services will be utilized for those with COVID-19-related symptoms; a provider will meet with them remotely as they remain in their car.

Cape Cod Healthcare continues to urge people experiencing healthcare needs to seek help.

Regular hours of operation will be observed. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here or contact your medical provider.