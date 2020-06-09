You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Urgent Care Facility Reopened

Falmouth Urgent Care Facility Reopened

June 9, 2020

FAMLOUTH – The Falmouth Urgent Care facility has been reopened by Cape Cod Healthcare.

Due to a surge in cases during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility had been temporarily closed.

As the site begins to aid residents, protocols will be in place to ensure safety. Those who do not bring their own masks will be given them upon entry, and a temperature check will also be conducted.

Telehealth services will be utilized for those with COVID-19-related symptoms; a provider will meet with them remotely as they remain in their car.

Cape Cod Healthcare continues to urge people experiencing healthcare needs to seek help.

Regular hours of operation will be observed. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here or contact your medical provider.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 