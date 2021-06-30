You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Voters Adopt Solar Array, Indigenous Peoples Day

June 30, 2021

FALMOUTH – At the in-person special town meeting Monday evening, Falmouth residents voted to advance a solar array on the Cape Cod Country Club golf course, among other articles. 

The articles authorized 135.5 acres of land currently being used as a golf course to become part of the New Large Scale Ground Mounted Solar Overlay District that takes up the majority of the existing course.

Amp Energy intends to lease the property and operate the array.

They also voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, which will be honored on the same day of the second Monday of October.

Falmouth joins 16 other municipalities statewide in celebrating the holiday.

