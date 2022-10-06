You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Wind Turbines Demolished

Falmouth Wind Turbines Demolished

October 6, 2022

FALMOUTH – Two wind turbines owned by Falmouth have been demolished.

The two turbines were installed in 2010 and 2013, but were short-lived—being shut down by the town in 2017 under court order following numerous complaints and litigation.

Residents complained of adverse health effects they said were caused by the turbines, and the local Zoning Board of Appeals said the project also violated noise pollution bylaws.

Officials had considered relocating the turbines in 2018, but plans were ultimately scrapped.

The wind project at the wastewater treatment plant was the largest renewable energy initiative ever by the town.

