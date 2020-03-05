Family Pantry to Expand Mobile Meals Program to Dennis

HARWICH – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod will expand its Healthy Meals in Motion program to Dennis next week.

The Mobile Pantry is intended to help address families in the community who are struggling with hunger.

The program currently serves the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham and Provincetown.

The distribution will be through the Dennis Council on Aging and will be held at the Brewster Housing Authority on the second Friday of each month beginning March 13.

Dennis residents should contact Marilyn Prendergast at the Dennis Council on Aging to register. She can be reached at 508-385-5067 or MPrendergast@town.dennis.ma.us.

Financial donations to the program can be made at thefamilypantry.com/donations.