Family With Popular YouTube Channel Explores Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN – A Texas family that hosts a popular YouTube travel channel is shining their spotlight on Cape Cod.

The Sparrow family left their home in San Antonio in September of 2019 for a vacation around the world.

After traveling Europe and Asia for 4 months, the Sparrow family arrived in Australia in January of 2020, for what was supposed to be a month.

Due to COVID-19, it was extended to an 8 month stay.

The Sparrows then started a YouTube channel entitled ‘Puddles and Passports’ that started as way for their kids to remember the trip once they became older.

It has since evolved into a successful YouTube travel channel, receiving tens of thousands of views.

“It’s family focused, so things that are suited for family members of various ages, and things that also have lots of outdoor options due to the current environment,” said Christi Sparrow.

The Sparrows were not able to return to the United States until September of 2020 and decided to continue seeking communities that have available Airbnb options and an abundance of activities to do outside to assure COVID-19 safety.

The family has since spent time in Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Their most recent stop has been Cape Cod.

“When we first came here, we were unsure what we were going to make our videos about, but then as we started to explore, we saw all these quaint towns, and they all had a different feel to them,” said Jay Sparrow.

“I’ve joined a few Facebook groups, and people have just been so friendly, so we thought this is a great opportunity to give back and highlight some of these towns.”

The Sparrows said that the highlight of Cape Cod so far has been the beaches and the communities.

“Everyone is super welcoming and friendly, and COVID-19 conscious and respectful, but warm at the same time, and of course the beaches are beautiful, and we’ve gone as far as Provincetown and as far west as Hyannis,” said Christi Sparrow.

The Sparrows currently have videos up about Provincetown, and Chatham, with videos about Hyannis, and Dennis coming in the upcoming weeks.