Fair Share Budget passes with over $2M for Cape and Islands

BARNSTABLE – The final Fair Share Budget has been passed by state lawmakers, bringing over $2.5 million dollars to the Cape and Islands region for transportation, education and infrastructure.
Investments from the new tax on high-end real estate sales include $2 million for ferry service and dock maintenance, and $300,000 for Cape Cod Tech school expansions in vet science and environmental science.
It also includes $175,000 for the Cape Cod Collaborative to address facility repairs, including a new boiler, and $70,000 for the Cape Cod Children’s place for classroom improvements and early education and care service enhancements.
Additional investments include MBTA upgrades, special education, and World Cup preparations for next year.
The full list of initiatives funded by the budget can be found here.