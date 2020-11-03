You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fates of Candidates, Ballot Questions in Mass. Voters’ Hands

November 3, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters face a lot of choices, and not just for president. They’re filling an open U.S. House seat, weighing two hotly contested statewide ballot questions and deciding whether to reelect some longtime incumbents to Congress.

A record number of voters already cast ballots early or by mail, changing the complexion of Tuesday’s election. Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is hoping to fend off a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor.

In the state’s 4th Congressional District, Democrat Jake Auchincloss and Republican Julie Hall are battling to become the newest member of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation. Voters are also deciding ballot questions to expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law and create a ranked choice voting system.

By STEVE LeBLANC
