Fauci Warns of ‘Suffering and Death’ if US Reopens Too Soon

May 12, 2020

President Donald J. Trump and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony S. Fauci look on as Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during a coronavirus update briefing Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will bring “needless suffering and death.”

Fauci is among the experts testifying to a Senate panel on Tuesday.

His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is pressuring states to reopen after the prolonged lock-down aimed at controlling the virus’ spread.  

With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump wants to restart the economy.

Fauci is testifying via video conference, after self-quarantining as two White House staffers tested positive for the virus.

