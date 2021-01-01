FCC Advises Residents of COVID-19 Scams

BARNSTABLE – The Federal Communications Commission is warning residents about the presence of coronavirus-based scams as vaccination plans continue to be rolled out across the country.

Scams via text message and robocalls have been discovered, many of which advertise false cures or testing.

To prevent being scammed, the FCC advises that residents should not answer calls or texts from unknown or suspicious numbers. Personal information should never be shared over the phone, online, or via text.

Government agencies will not reach out to ask for personal info or money, so anyone being pressured to provide those details immediately should be aware that there is likely a scammer on the other end.

Links on text messages should never be clicked, and charities should also be checked before making a donation.

To learn more, visit the FCC’s website by clicking here.