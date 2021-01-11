You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / FCC Cracks Down on Robocalls

FCC Cracks Down on Robocalls

January 11, 2021

 

HYANNIS – New regulations by the Federal Communications Commission will cut down on robocalls of all kinds .

The guidelines will not only limit the number of calls that can be made to the same number, but will also require phone companies to identify sources of illegal calls.

Nonprofits, commercial, and non-commercial entities will all be subject to these new rules.

More policing of phone networks by the phone companies will be required, and the option for consumers to opt-out of receiving calls from non-telemarketing organizations will be made available.

The measures are intended to make the process of blocking illegitimate calls more transparent and hands-on on the part of the phone companies.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

