You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA Experts Among Group Opposing US Booster Shot Plan

FDA Experts Among Group Opposing US Booster Shot Plan

September 13, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An international group of scientists is arguing the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet — an opinion that highlights the intense scientific divide over the question.

Two of those scientists are top U.S. vaccine regulators, raising questions about whether White House plans for booster doses are getting ahead of the government’s own experts.

The group analyzed a long list of worldwide studies and concluded the shots still work well despite the extra-contagious delta variant.

Their opinion piece was published Monday in The Lancet.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 