Cape Cod Healthcare Announces February Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare will be hosting several blood drives throughout February.

All types of blood are currently being accepted in order to maintain a sufficient supply across Cape Cod Healthcare’s system, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, A Negative blood and O Negative blood–the latter known as the universal donors–are especially needed at this time.

The next drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Appointments are required for all blood drives.

More drives will be held across the region during the coming weeks. In the meantime, residents can also make appointments to give blood at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Additionally, the annual Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Drive will be held at the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors in West Yarmouth from February 11 to 13.

To learn more, including when and where upcoming drives are being held, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.