Federal Government Distributing Pandemic EBT Cards

BOSTON – The federal government has announced a new initiative that will help families in Massachusetts with children who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals.

Pandemic EBT will cover the loss of meals during the statewide school closure.

All Massachusetts families with school-aged children who qualify for meals under the National School Lunch Program are eligible.

Households will receive $5.70 per student per day, or $28.50 a week.

If receiving DTA benefits, P-EBT benefits will be added to the existing EBT card.

If not actively receiving DTA benefits, families will receive a P-EBT card in the mail for each eligible student in the household.

Eligible families will be getting a letter in the mail from DTA this month.

If you do not get a letter in the mail by late May and your child received free or reduced price school meals, contact Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

Half a million kids across the country qualify for the program.

For more information about Pandemic EBT, click here.