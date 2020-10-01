Federal Program Continues to Provide Telecom Services to Low-Income Residents

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Cable is reminding low-income consumers that the federal Lifeline Program is available for help with voice or broadband services.

Those who have an income 135% below federal poverty standards or who participate in programs such as Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could receive a monthly discount for telecommunication services such as internet and phone access.

“The concept was to help make sure that our vulnerable consumers had an opportunity to stay connected to the nation’s communication services,” Joslyn Day with the Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Cable said regarding the founding of the program.

Day said that the department recently held their Lifeline Awareness Week this month, as they have continued to highlight the program’s usefulness while residents across Massachusetts work remotely and apply for jobs online.

“This service has been particularly important during COVID,” Day said.

Eligible households will be able to subscribe to one service provided by the program. To learn more, visit the department’s website by clicking here.