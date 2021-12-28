You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Federal Program Offers Cash to Cover COVID-19 Funeral Costs

December 28, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for reimbursement from the federal government for up to $9,000 to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent nearly $1.5 billion on funeral reimbursements since January 20, 2020, the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S.

As of December 6, 226,000 people have received money. With more than 800,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S., it’s clear that many families who are eligible for reimbursement have yet to take advantage of the benefit.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

