You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds Eye New Rules to Protect Right Whales from Fishing Gear

Feds Eye New Rules to Protect Right Whales from Fishing Gear

August 25, 2021

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – Federal ocean regulators are considering new rules to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear.

The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to entanglement in the gear. Most of the government’s efforts to protect them has focused on regulating gear used to harvest lobsters and Jonah crabs.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it is working on a new phase of rules that will focus on other fisheries, including those that use gillnets and those that use traps and pots.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 