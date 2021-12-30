You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds Press Nursing Home COVID Boosters as Staff Cases Spike

Feds Press Nursing Home COVID Boosters as Staff Cases Spike

December 30, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are pressing nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff.

Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday the nation cannot afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes.

With medical experts advising that a booster shot is critical to defend against the omicron variant, Becerra says only 57% of nursing home residents and 25% of staff and have gotten boosters.

Those numbers are clearly behind booster rates of nearly 66% for senior citizens and about 45% for the adult population in general.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 