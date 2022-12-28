You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Feds Say Vanishing Right Whale Must Remain On Endangered List

Feds Say Vanishing Right Whale Must Remain On Endangered List

December 28, 2022

PORTLAND, ME (AP) — Federal officials say the fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act and requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction.

The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a review of the whale’s status on Tuesday, December 27 that said the whale is continuing to decline and has not met many of the recovery criteria outlined in its recovery plan.

Protection of the whale is a source of dispute between conservationists and commercial fishermen because one of the top threats to the animals is entanglement in fishing gear.

BY PATRICK WHITTLE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 