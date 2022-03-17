Feel Good News: Wet Vet a fishing charity for Veterans

Every weekday as part of Feel Good Mornngs, Rebecca Romo brings you stories of people helping people.

Wet Vet is a small NOT FOR PROFIT which takes veterans and first responders active or retired fishing with the help of professional and private captains and shore fisherman from Newport R.I. to Gloucester Mass. At the end of the day they present each one a rod and reel which has been serviced and relined in the hopes that they will keep on fishing and find the peace and serenity from it.

Have a listen to her interview with Brian McCutcheon of Wet Vet.