You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feel Good News: Wet Vet a fishing charity for Veterans

Feel Good News: Wet Vet a fishing charity for Veterans

March 17, 2022

Every weekday as part of Feel Good Mornngs, Rebecca Romo brings you stories of people helping people.

Wet Vet is a small NOT FOR PROFIT which takes  veterans and first responders active or retired fishing with the help of professional and private captains and shore fisherman from Newport R.I. to Gloucester Mass. At the end of the day they present each one a rod and reel which has been serviced and relined in the hopes that they will keep on fishing and find the peace and serenity from it. 

Have a listen to her interview with Brian McCutcheon of Wet Vet. 

Filed Under: Entertainment, NewsCenter, Rebecca Romo
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 