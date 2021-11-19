FEMA Awards $22 Million For State COVID Shelter Costs

HYANNIS – The state will receive $22 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reimburse the cost of operating shelters for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will receive $22,327,692 in federal funding to cover the increased costs of sheltering the homeless between July and December of 2020.

Non-congregate sheltering was provided by 23 individual homeless shelter providers across Massachusetts, with increased social distancing and other health measures in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region I Acting Regional Administrator Paul Ford in a statement.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

The federal agency has provided more than $807 million in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to cover the costs of pandemic-related expenses.