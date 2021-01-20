You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fenway Park Named as Next COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site

January 20, 2021

Fenway Park – 4 Yawkey Way
Photo courtesy of the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts on Tuesday named Fenway Park as the site of its next mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

Starting Feb. 1, the ballpark will begin administering 500 vaccines per day by appointment and ramp up to 1,000 vaccines per day to eligible residents in Phase One priority groups under the state’s vaccination plan.

Also, Gov. Charlie Baker is being urged by community activists and medical professionals to give the state’s Black and immigrant communities priority access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter signed by more than 250 people and delivered Monday said the state has not done enough to protect those communities.

The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


