You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fernandes Helps Secure Funds For COVID-19 Testing

Fernandes Helps Secure Funds For COVID-19 Testing

July 4, 2020

BOSTON – Falmouth State Representative Dylan Fernandes helped secure $300,000 last week for COVID-19 testing on Cape Cod.

The funding comes from a supplemental budget passed by the House of Representatives aimed at reimbursing communities hardly hit by the pandemic.

“Increased testing gives us critical data to slow the spread of the virus and keep our community safe,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes introduced an amendment to improve COVID-19 testing in Barnstable County and successfully advocate for its inclusion.  

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 