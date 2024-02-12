Ferry Service Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Winds

HYANNIS – Steamship Authority officials are telling travelers to expect possible trip cancellations this week with strong winds approaching and have also waived change and cancellation fees for Tuesday travel.

Authority officials said cancellations on the Hyannis-Nantucket route are likely Tuesday, when winds are expected to impact the region most.

Cancellations will also be possible on the Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route.

Meanwhile, summer reservations continue this week for the Authority.

The ferry service pulled in over $4.2 million dollars in revenue last week following Nantucket openings, with experts closely monitoring the technical side this time after issues in January forced the service to reschedule its original reservations launch date.

Martha’s Vineyard general opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday.