Fewer Youths Involved in Juvenile Justice System

HYANNIS – A new report from the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board found that the number of youths involved in the juvenile justice system has been on the decline since last fiscal year.

JJPAD said that this decline is part of an ongoing multiyear trend, though they are still seeing significant racial and ethnic disparities at every stage of the juvenile justice process.

“More than two years after the implementation of An Act Relative to Criminal Justice Reform, it’s clear from the data that the law had one of its intended effects: reducing overall juvenile justice system involvement by keeping youth with lower-level offenses out of the system,” said Maria Mossaides, Director of the Office of Child Advocate and Chair of the JJPAD Board in a statement.

“Yet even as we celebrate this progress, it’s also clear that much more work needs to be done to address persistent racial and ethnic disparities in our system.”

Since the start of Fiscal Year 2019, the year the act went into effect, the state saw a 41 percent decline in custodial arrests, a 44 percent decrease in the number of delinquency cases filed in juvenile court, and a 38 percent decrease in youth admissions to pretrial detention.

The juvenile justice system also saw a 36 reduction in the number of youth committed to the Department of Youth Services (DYS).

Declines also continued in FY20, however at a pace closer to what was being seen before the passage of the act.

The report found that Black and Latinx youth continue be over-represented in each stage of the juvenile justice system, and that some disparities have even widened in recent years.

While Black youth make up 10 percent of the state youth population, they accounted for 43 percent of custodial arrests in FY20, 25 percent of cases filed in Juvenile Court, 33 percent of pretrial detention admissions and 28 percent of commitments to DYS.

Latinx youths, at 17 percent of the state youth population, represent 33 percent of all custodial arrests, 27 percent of cases filed in Juvenile Court, 42 percent of pretrial detention and 44 percent of commitments to DYS.

The JJPAD Board said that the data shows the importance of diverting youths away from the system and suggests that there are more opportunities for youth to be diverted pre-arraignment, as between half and three quarters of youth cases that are brought to arraignment are ultimately dismissed or the youth is found not delinquent.