Field of Candidates for Boston Mayor Narrows by One

BOSTON (AP) — The field of candidates for Boston mayor has narrowed by one as emergency room doctor and state representative Jon Santiago dropped out of the running.

The departure of Santiago on Tuesday leaves just five major candidates, including four women of color, increasing the chances Boston voters could elect both the first woman and first person of color to lead the city.

The candidates include current acting Mayor Kim Janey and current City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George.

John Barros, of Cape Verdean descent, is also running.

