You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Field of Candidates for Boston Mayor Narrows by One

Field of Candidates for Boston Mayor Narrows by One

July 13, 2021

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — The field of candidates for Boston mayor has narrowed by one as emergency room doctor and state representative Jon Santiago dropped out of the running.

The departure of Santiago on Tuesday leaves just five major candidates, including four women of color, increasing the chances Boston voters could elect both the first woman and first person of color to lead the city.

The candidates include current acting Mayor Kim Janey and current City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George.

John Barros, of Cape Verdean descent, is also running.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 