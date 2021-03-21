Figawi Race Returns for Memorial Day

NANTUCKET – This Memorial Day will bring the Figawi Race back after it was cancelled last year due to health and safety concerns regarding CIVID-19. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the annual sailboat race. However, like so many other annual traditions the Figawi Race has had to make some changes because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the Governor’s reopening plan, the race will not incorporate its usual stop in Nantucket, because of concerns of gatherings of large crowds that are not permitted until the last step of Phase 4 in the states reopening plan.

This year the race will be divided into two days. The first race will take place Saturday and will incorporate the usual format of Pursuit, long distance, spinnaker/non-spinnaker and will be divided into several divisions. Sunday’s race will be slightly different however specifics are not yet available.

Last year was the first time the Figawi race had been cancelled since its founding in 1972.

Will Moore, CapeCape.com Newscenter