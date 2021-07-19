Dennis Launches Final Public Comment Period for Housing Plan

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis is seeking final public comments on a revised Housing Production Plan from now until August 8.

The proposal has gone through many phases so far since its creation and aims to thoroughly meet the needs of the community.

The Housing Production Plan tackles issues such as affordable housing and the needs of differently abled and aging individuals.

Increased interest in second homes on the Cape and an explosive real estate market have made finding affordable homes for residents extremely difficult.

Housing, financial, and job instability worsened by the COVID-19 Pandemic have caused issues for residents who can no longer afford homes in the communities that they work in.

The Town of Dennis has a goal of developing 38 new affordable housing units annually in attempt to combat this issue, which is included in the Housing Production Plan.