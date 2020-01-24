Local Fire Departments Receive Funding for Fire Safety Programs

HYANNIS – The state has announced that fire departments across Cape Cod and the state will receive almost $2 million in total grants in order to fund fire safety programs.

The programs will be geared to educate both children as well as older adults via the Student Awareness of Fire Education and Senior SAFE grants, respectively.

Since the SAFE Program began in 1995, the number of children dying in fires every year has dropped by 76% in the state.

The fire departments in the area that will receive funding are Barnstable, Brewster, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills, Chatham, Cotuit, Eastham, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Nantucket, Orleans, Plymouth, Sandwich, Wareham, Wellfleet, and Yarmouth.

Cotuit received money solely for Senior SAFE programs; all other departments received both SAFE and Senior SAFE grants.